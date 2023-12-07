A64: Road linking Leeds and York closed through the night after lorry full of beer sets on fire near Tadcaster
A major road linking Leeds and York was closed through the night due to a lorry fire.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The A64 was closed late last night (Wednesday) in both directions following the fire between the junction with the A1(M) and the A162 towards Tadcaster.
Diversions were in place while emergency crews dealt with the incident. Pictures shared by National Highways showed that the lorry was full of beer kegs.
The eastbound carriageway was opened at 11.30pm last night but the road wasn’t fully opened again until after 5am.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comments.