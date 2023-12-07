Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

A64: Road linking Leeds and York closed through the night after lorry full of beer sets on fire near Tadcaster

A major road linking Leeds and York was closed through the night due to a lorry fire.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 7th Dec 2023, 08:55 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 08:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The A64 was closed late last night (Wednesday) in both directions following the fire between the junction with the A1(M) and the A162 towards Tadcaster.

Diversions were in place while emergency crews dealt with the incident. Pictures shared by National Highways showed that the lorry was full of beer kegs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The eastbound carriageway was opened at 11.30pm last night but the road wasn’t fully opened again until after 5am.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comments.

Related topics:A64YorkLeedsTadcasterDiversionsWest Yorkshire PoliceNational Highways