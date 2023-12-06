Significant tailbacks meant traffic hell for drivers on a major Leeds route today (December 6) after a HGV burst into flames, forcing the closure of the road.

Police had no choice but to close the A63 Selby Road after emergency services rushed to the fire this afternoon.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to the blaze, near Sainsbury’s in Colton, shortly after 12.30pm. Two crews were sent from Killingbeck and arrived on the scene five minutes later.

The blaze was quickly put out and firefighters were able to leave the scene by 1.50pm.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “The roads were closed by the police for safety reasons.”