A62 Gelderd Road Leeds: Person rushed to hospital after crash on busy road between Birstall and Gildersome

A person has been rushed to hospital after a crash on a busy Leeds road, prompting a huge response from the emergency services.
James Connolly
Published 13th Feb 2024, 17:42 GMT
Two fire crews, an ambulance and officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to the scene, on the A62 Gelderd Road, between Birstall and Gildersome.

Two fire crews, an ambulance and officers from West Yorkshire Police rushed to the scene of a crash, on Gelderd Road, near Birstall, on the afternoon of February 13. Photo: Google.Two fire crews, an ambulance and officers from West Yorkshire Police rushed to the scene of a crash, on Gelderd Road, near Birstall, on the afternoon of February 13. Photo: Google.
The incident was reported at around 3pm today (February 13).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed that crews were still at the scene at 4.30pm.

