A62 Gelderd Road Leeds: Person rushed to hospital after crash on busy road between Birstall and Gildersome
A person has been rushed to hospital after a crash on a busy Leeds road, prompting a huge response from the emergency services.
Two fire crews, an ambulance and officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to the scene, on the A62 Gelderd Road, between Birstall and Gildersome.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed that crews were still at the scene at 4.30pm.