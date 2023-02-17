The two teenagers, both male, came off an orange KTM 125 motorbike on the A6120 Orbital Ring Road at the junction with the A58 earlier today (February 17). A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for information after two males on a motorbike were seriously injured in a crash in Leeds.

“Eastern Area Roads Policing Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw or has dashcam footage of a collision on the A6120 Orbital Ring Road at the junction with the A58 on Friday February 17. It took place at about 2:25pm after two persons came off an orange KTM 125 bike.

“The rider and pillion passenger, both teenage males, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries remain ongoing this evening and anyone who saw the incident, the bike being ridden in the area just prior to the incident, or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit on 101 referencing police log 961 of February 17. Information can also be given online.”