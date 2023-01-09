A1(M) northbound incident: Live updates as fire crews request full carriageway closure while dealing with lorry fire near Leeds
Traffic has been stopped on the A1(M) northbound between junctions 44 and 45 due to a lorry fire.
National Highways have said: “The carriageway has been closed to allow the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to respond to a lorry which has caught fire on the hard shoulder of the A1M northbound. The lorry is reportedly carrying waste material and as such there are currently no time frames for when the fire is likely to be extinguished and the road safe to reopen.
“National Highways have resources in attendance assisting with traffic management. Traffic within the closure are advised to remain in their vehicle and await further instruction from traffic or police officers.”