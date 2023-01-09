News you can trust since 1890
A1(M) northbound incident: Live updates as fire crews request full carriageway closure while dealing with lorry fire near Leeds

Traffic has been stopped on the A1(M) northbound between junctions 44 and 45 due to a lorry fire.

By Tom Coates
39 minutes ago
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 7:52pm

Scroll down for live updates.

The image shows traffic at junction 45 of the A1(M) northbound. Image: motorwaycameras.co.uk

Live A1M northbound traffic updates following lorry fire

Key Events

    Lorry ‘reportedly carrying waste material'

    National Highways have said: “The carriageway has been closed to allow the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to respond to a lorry which has caught fire on the hard shoulder of the A1M northbound. The lorry is reportedly carrying waste material and as such there are currently no time frames for when the fire is likely to be extinguished and the road safe to reopen.

    “National Highways have resources in attendance assisting with traffic management. Traffic within the closure are advised to remain in their vehicle and await further instruction from traffic or police officers.”

    Closure in place

    Fire crews request full carriageway closure

