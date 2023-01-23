News you can trust since 1890
A1M crash Leeds: Emergency services called to lorry crash as traffic held on motorway

Emergency services have been called out to a lorry crash on a motorway near Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

It happened on the A1(M) northbound between junction 44, for Leeds, and junction 45, for Wetherby. West Yorkshire Police received a report of a crash involving two cars and a HGV.

Traffic was temporarily stopped as emergency services dealt with the crash, causing 20 minutes of congestion backing up for around four miles. All lanes had reopened by 8.40am but residual delays remain.

A police spokesperson confirmed that no serious injuries have been reported.

The A1M near junction 45, Leeds, where the crash took place (Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk)
