A1M crash Leeds: Emergency services called to lorry crash as traffic held on motorway
Emergency services have been called out to a lorry crash on a motorway near Leeds.
It happened on the A1(M) northbound between junction 44, for Leeds, and junction 45, for Wetherby. West Yorkshire Police received a report of a crash involving two cars and a HGV.
Traffic was temporarily stopped as emergency services dealt with the crash, causing 20 minutes of congestion backing up for around four miles. All lanes had reopened by 8.40am but residual delays remain.
A police spokesperson confirmed that no serious injuries have been reported.