Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The collision, on the A1 near Darrington, Pontefract, was reported shortly after 7pm yesterday (April 13).

Police said that seven people suffered serious injuries and that another 10 had to be taken to hospital for checks.

Seven people have been left with serious injuries after a minibus overturned in a crash on the A1 on April 13. Photo: Simon Hulme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came after officers were told that a minibus had overturned on the Northbound carriageway near junction 40, with passengers inside.

It is understood that the collision involved a black Skoda Fabia and an Iris single decker minibus.

Initial enquiries suggest that a white car was also involved, but this has not yet been identified.

An investigation into the circumstances remain ongoing as officers from the Roads Policing Unit continue making enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those with information, including dash cam footage relating to the crash or the unidentified white car, has been urged to call 101 and quote reference 13240197597, or contact officers via the West Yorkshire Police website.