A1 Pontefract: Minibus overturns in horror crash on busy motorway near Leeds as seven seriously injured
The collision, on the A1 near Darrington, Pontefract, was reported shortly after 7pm yesterday (April 13).
Police said that seven people suffered serious injuries and that another 10 had to be taken to hospital for checks.
It came after officers were told that a minibus had overturned on the Northbound carriageway near junction 40, with passengers inside.
It is understood that the collision involved a black Skoda Fabia and an Iris single decker minibus.
Initial enquiries suggest that a white car was also involved, but this has not yet been identified.
An investigation into the circumstances remain ongoing as officers from the Roads Policing Unit continue making enquiries.
Those with information, including dash cam footage relating to the crash or the unidentified white car, has been urged to call 101 and quote reference 13240197597, or contact officers via the West Yorkshire Police website.
Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
