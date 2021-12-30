Highways England first reported the crash at 3.20pm, which has blocked the northbound carriageway between J43 (M1) and J44 near Leeds.

All emergency services are at the scene, including the air ambulance.

There is around five miles of heavy traffic on the approach to the incident and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A stock picture of a Yorkshire Air Ambulance for illustrative purposes, following a serious crash on the A1(M) near Leeds

The M1 northbound has been partially closed and there are now delays on the A1(M) southbound carrigeway.