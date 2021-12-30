A1 Leeds crash: Long delays on the A1(M) near Leeds as air ambulance called out to serious crash
There are long delays on the A1(M) near Leeds following a serious crash.
Highways England first reported the crash at 3.20pm, which has blocked the northbound carriageway between J43 (M1) and J44 near Leeds.
All emergency services are at the scene, including the air ambulance.
There is around five miles of heavy traffic on the approach to the incident and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
The M1 northbound has been partially closed and there are now delays on the A1(M) southbound carrigeway.
Last updated: Thursday, 30 December, 2021, 16:22
Picture shows queuing traffic on the M1 Northbound as junction with A1(M) closed
Five miles of queuing traffic and delays on southbound carriageway
The AA reports:
“Road closed and queueing traffic for five miles due to accident on A1(M) Northbound between J43 (the M1) and J44 A64 (York / Tadcaster). Congestion to J46 (Leeds Colton / Garforth) on the northbound M1. Plus the southbound side of the A1(M) near the scene.”
Here is the location of the incident
The serious crash, first reported by Highways England at 3.20pm, has blocked the northbound carriageway between J43 (M1) and J44 near Leeds.
No traffic can pass due to the nature of the incident and drivers stuck in traffic will be turned around.
Drivers stuck in traffic will be turned away from the scene
Diversions are in place on the A1(M) and M1 northbound
A1M northbound diverted traffic should follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs.
M1 northbound diverted traffic should follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs.
M1 northbound now partially closed due to the crash
All emergency services and air ambulance called out to the scene
There is around three miles of heavy traffic on the approach to the incident and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Crash blocks A1(M) northbound between J43 and J44 near Leeds
We have contacted West Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more information on this breaking incident.