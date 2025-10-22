A young Leeds actor has scooped a lead role in HBO’s Games of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - aged just 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dexter Sol Ansell, 11, will play Egg in the highly anticipated series, set a century before the events of Games of Thrones. The first episode is due to arrive on HBO Max in January 2026.

The adaption of George R. R. Martin's novella The Hedge Knight, centres around a young and naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall - played by Peter Claffey - and his diminutive squire, Aegon Targaryen (Egg), who face a series of dangerous exploits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dexter is a student at performing arts school Mark Jermin, where five of its talented students are making waves on the global stage, having secured leading roles in some of the most anticipated film and television productions of 2026.

Among the rising stars is Iona Bell, 14, who has been cast in the starring role of Myrtle Meek in the upcoming film adaptation of David Walliams’ Fing! Known for her recent appearance in The Hunger Games, Iona’s latest casting is a testament to her growing presence in the screen acting world.

Iona’s twin brother, Cameron Bell, 14, is also making significant strides in screen acting, and is starring in upcoming 2026 film Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, written and directed by Greta Gerwig. He is also starring as the hero in Nintendo’s new advert, which was filmed in Budapest.

Meanwhile, Alfie Kiely, 10, is starring as Jack Washington in upcoming 2026 film Young Washington, about George Washington who fought for American independence. He has also starred as ‘Little Un’ in the BBC four-part adaptation of Lord of the Flies, due for release next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Jermin is also proud to confirm that one of its talented young performers, Aroop Shergill, nine is starring in the lead role in the CBBC series Dexter Procter: The 10-Year-Old Doctor in 2026,

Mark Jermin, founder and director of the school, expressed his pride in the students’ achievements: He said: “Watching Iona, Cameron, Dexter, Alfie and Aroop rise through the industry is nothing short of inspirational. These young actors have worked incredibly hard and have embraced every opportunity with professionalism and passion.

“I couldn’t be prouder of each of them. They represent everything we stand for at Mark Jermin - talent, dedication and heart.”