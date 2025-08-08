It was invented in a Leeds community and could be the answer to eventually taking the city entirely off grid - thanks to a little pedal power.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the Armley Roadblock - but what is it?

The lightbulb moment for the Armley Roadblock came in 2019 when three friends were brainstorming what they could bring to a climate change protest. Over two weeks they created the first Roadblock machine, a design that is still thriving six years later.

Designed by community interest company Roadblock Sound System, the Armley Roadblock is a number of things. It can act as a speaker, a light system, and even a storage box. But key to this is the generation of power through cycling. It generates 100% renewable energy through pedalling and is designed to enable local events to operate off-grid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After its initial invention the Roadblock was quickly utilised help community groups and campaigns. The machine reduces an organisation’s need to outsource generators or speakers as the mobile unit can convert energy from pedalling into electricity.

The success of Roadblock made its creators begin to think about how they can use their invention to further benefit Leeds. A meeting with collaborators sparked the idea to create a second Roadblock machine, specifically designed to benefit the New Wortley and Armley community.

Creating the second Roadblock took nine months, and involved 70 initial designs and £9,000 of fundraising. 22 people worked on the project in various capacities including as engineers, craftspeople and community engagers. More than 1,800 people were consulted during the design process to get their ideas on what features a Roadblock machine would need to benefit them.

The Armley Roadblock was unveiled in Jailey Fields last week (July 26, 2025) | NW

The Armley Roadblock was officially unveiled in Jailey Fields in Armley during an event filled with live music, celebration, and even a four mile cycle around Armley stewarded by the Leeds Cycling Campaign Now, the Armley Roadblock team hopes to put power in the hands (or rather feet) of the people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Hemingway, Co-Founder of Roadblock Sound System said: “We want this machine to be owned by the people of Armley to use for whatever purpose they seek for it. For us it will be interesting to see where it takes people”

“We will be able to hopefully go to eight more wards in the city so that Leeds has a total of 10 off grid powered event support machines that resolve their local community issues.”

It charges phones

The Armley Roadblock operates in the same way as the original Roadblock as a tricycle which produces power through pedalling. However, it has extra features added to specifically benefit Armley residents. These include USB ports to connect phones, a storage compartment to keep materials safe while on the move, and LED floodlights so evening outdoor events can be well-lit and safe.

For Shahid Choudry, a member of the Roadblock building team, it’s been exciting to work on a project that will have a direct benefit to the local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This is the first project where I actually feel like it’s for the community. I was born in Armley, I left in 2000 and came back in 2011 - this is where my heart is.”

The impact of the Armley Roadblock will be studied by sociologists from the University of Leeds. If it proves to be a success for the local community, Roadblock Sound System aim to create more Roadblock tricycles for more areas of Leeds.