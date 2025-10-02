Coun Mothin Ali has been a strong critic of Israel's actions in Gaza | National World

A memorial event for the child victims of the Israel-Palestine conflict in Gaza will be held in Leeds.

Organised by an independent group of Leeds residents, the memorial event will take place from 9am to 6pm on Saturday (October 4) at Dortmund Square.

According to the UN, more than 19,000 children have been killed in Gaza since October 2023. That is an average of 28 children a day - the size of a whole school class, every day.

The gathering is a chance for people to unite, remember and honour the lives of children who have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, say organisers.

Leeds Councillor Mothin Ali is supporting the event. He has been a strong critic of Israel's actions in Gaza

He said: “The most heartbreaking thing about the ongoing genocide in Gaza is the murder by Israeli forces of so many innocent children. I am pleased to support this initiative taken by the residents of my home town to remind the world that these innocent children will not be forgotten”

Organisers say the aim is not only to remember but to give Leeds residents a space to process grief and show empathy. Instead of focusing on numbers, the event aims to celebrate and remember each child as an individual.

Throughout the day, volunteers will be reading a portion of the children's names to ensure that each life is recognised and not forgotten. The event is is part of a nationwide event with similar events being held locally, regionally and nationally on the same day.

What’s happening in Gaza

The war was triggered by Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, in which militants killed some 1,200 people and abducted 250 others. Most of the hostages have been freed under previous ceasefire deals, but 48 are estimated to be still held in Gaza — 20 believed by Israel to be still alive.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed more than 66,000 Palestinians and wounded nearly 170,000 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and militants in its toll, but has said women and children make up around half of the dead.

Overnight, Israel has pressed its offensive in Gaza with at least 16 Palestinians reported killed across the strip as the world awaits Hamas’s response to US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the embattled territory, reports Press Association. The dead included people who had sought refuge in a school sheltering the displaced in Gaza City.

On Tuesday, Qatar said that further talks were needed over details of Mr Trump’s proposal. Hamas said it would study the plan, both within the group and with other Palestinian factions, before responding.