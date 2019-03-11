A man has been charged over the Oakwood burglary spree in Leeds

A man has been charged over a series of break-ins at businesses in the Oakwood area.

Kenneth Michael Smith, 39, of Edgware Mount, Harehills, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

He is charged with two counts of burglary, one attempt burglary, two counts of theft from motor vehicle, and two counts of fraud by false representation.

He was arrested on Friday following an investigation by officers from the Leeds North East Neighbourhood Policing Team into the recent series of offences which targeted bars and restaurants along Roundhay Road in Oakwood.