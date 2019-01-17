A little more conversation! Leeds-based Force24 acquires social media product

Leeds marketing automation platform Force24 has announced the acquisition of social media product SoAmpli.

Devised by well-known social media influencer Maz Nadjm, SoAmpli uses both human and artificial intelligence to help sales and marketing teams have conversations with potential clients.

Mr Nadjm said: “We wanted to do something different with SoAmpli when this journey started four years ago. We harnessed the power of human and artificial intelligence to generate next level conversations between sales and marketing teams, and their prospects.

“And the beauty of it is that it’s all automated, which means the fit with Force24 is perfect.

“I have long admired Force24’s desire to craft value-added, customer focused solutions, whilst also building a great team and culture.”

Speaking about the deal, Force24 commercial director Nick Washbourne said: “We’re constantly evolving our marketing automation portfolio, and a social media tool was next on our roadmap.”

Mr Washbourne also confirmed that Force24 would be looking to continue what he described as its “acquisition trail” over the next 12 to 18 months.

