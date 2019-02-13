A food festival in Leeds has been cancelled with no explanation

Asian food fans have been left confused after information about a dumpling festival due to be held in Leeds this month disappeared.

The event was advertised in late 2018 with a date of February 15-17 as part of a national tour organised by We Love Asian Food, but a venue was never announced and information on how to purchase tickets was not released.

The event's Facebook page has now been deleted and a link to a booking site for pre-registering that had been promoted by We Love Asian Food also appears to have been taken offline.

The company still appear to be promoting a London event on their business's Facebook page, but there is no mention of any other dates or locations.

We Love Asian Food did not respond to a request for comment on the apparent cancellation.

In 2017, a 'zombie run' event in Leeds was mysteriously cancelled after the organisers vanished, leaving customers unable to claim refunds for tickets they had already bought. A venue was never confirmed.

Customers paid £23 per ticket for Rundead's Zombie Chase - but were left confused when information about the company vanished online and they were unable to contact them.

The Rundead website advertised similar zombie-themed live action events in several UK cities in 2017 - but they were all cancelled after the company claimed they had made 'planning mistakes' and been unable to cope with the organisational demands.

Rundead's Facebook page and original website were deleted, but a statement was later released on a new page under a different domain name and branding - Zombie Run.

Simon Hill, of Middleton, booked on to the Manchester event as he was unable to make the advertised Leeds date - but became suspicious when he received no information a week before it was due to be held at a secret location.

"After receiving funds from a number of individuals, the company has gone silent and also taken down their Facebook page. There are no further details for the event, no contact from the company and no way of getting a refund," he said.

Concerns were also raised after the company claimed they were unable to process card payments, and instead asked for money to be transferred directly to a business bank account.

The Zombie Run statement read:-

"Due to planning issues and mistakes, we unfortunately have to postpone events again. We apologise for the inconvenience and are sorry that it's been left this long.

"Manchester had to be postponed due to lack of numbers. There were fewer than 45 people signed up so we could not afford to hold the event. These numbers would not have covered basic insurance and hire costs.

"We have had to push Glasgow back as we are not yet ready to launch the event. When we first had the idea, I do not think we realised how much work was actually needed to plan and organise, especially with the interest shown. The original venue we were going to use turned out to be too small due to the number of people signing up. We spread ourselves too far, listed too many events and we got swallowed up by it all and buried our heads in the sand. We have made a lot of mistakes and let things too far. We know we have caused major damage to the name and the event, but we are going to carry on and prove that we can successfully hold an amazing event."

The statement also claimed that they had lost their entire customer email database after changing the company name.

The promotional of events that don't end up going ahead on Facebook has become an increasing problem for the social network. Many can sound legitimate, but details about dates and venues are usually vague. As social media users only have to click 'Interested' to receive updates about the supposed event, it's an easy way to gain access to a large audience.