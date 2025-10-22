It’s marking a landmark 20 years supporting Leeds with £70m invested so far - but crisis is looming.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds Community Foundation announced a milestone £70 million invested in communities at their recent 20th anniversary celebration event. Since it was founded in 2005, the Foundation has funded more than 2,400 charities, voluntary groups and grassroots organisations.

But it has also warned of a deepening crisis after being only able to support 30% of applications so far in 2025, highlighting the mounting strain on local charities and voluntary organisations as funding becomes harder to secure. It said it has never seen such intense demand combined with so many groups struggling to access the funding they need to continue their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past two decades, Leeds Community Foundation has funded thousands of initiatives across the city, from transforming The Old Fire Station in Gipton into a thriving community hub to investing more than £100,000 in vital suicide prevention work in Leeds. During this period, the Foundation has also established The Leeds Fund and managed substantial endowments, including Jimbo’s Fund.

Steph Taylor, Chief Executive and Cleveland Henry,Chair, of Leeds Community Foundation | LCF

One of the newest philanthropic donors to support the Foundation is Mick Ward who, together with his partner Gill, set up Community Action Microgrants to celebrate the memory of Mick’s son, Louie Ward Herbert, who died in 2024.

He said: “We chose to partner with Leeds Community Foundation to develop this fund because of their trusted and professional approach to grant giving in Leeds. They have a strong track record of reaching community groups that often struggle to access other funding opportunities and we knew they would fully understand and support the values behind the fund. Working with the Foundation also offers the opportunity to attract further donations, helping the Community Action Fund grow in both impact and in continuing Louie’s legacy.”

Speaking at the event, Sally-Anne Greenfield said: “When we started the Foundation, our goal was simple, to connect those who want to make a difference with the people and projects that need their help most. That idea is as relevant now as it was 20 years ago, maybe even more so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Foundation warns that a growing number of community organisations across the city face uncertain futures, as new figures reveal a drop in the number of funding applications it has been able to support.

So far in 2025, the Foundation has funded just 30% of applications received, down from 36% in 2023, highlighting the mounting strain on local charities and voluntary organisations as funding becomes harder to secure.

The figures reflect a wider crisis across the city’s third sector. In a report published in April analysing cost pressures facing community organisations across the city, Leeds Community Foundation’s partner Forum Central revealed that 41.9% of groups are, or may be, at risk of closure, 78.3% face the possibility of reducing or stopping services due to rising costs, and 44.5% identified funding and financial sustainability as their greatest concern.

This challenge is compounded by a wider decline in charitable giving across the UK. The UK Giving Report* by the Charities Aid Foundation found that fewer people are donating than in previous years, underlining the growing gap between need and available support. For Leeds Community Foundation, which must raise, invest and maximise the funds it distributes, this means working harder and doing things differently to generate sustainable income so vital support can continue reaching communities most in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leeds Community Foundation anniversary event, held at the Howard Assembly Room, brought together donors, community leaders, partners and supporters to reflect on 20 years of collective impact and renew their shared commitment to a fairer, more inclusive Leeds.

Guests heard from Steph Taylor, Cleveland Henry (chair of Leeds Community Foundation), Dee Reid (chair elect of the Foundation), Sally-Anne Greenfield (the Foundation’s first CEO), and Fran Etherington, Development Manager at The Old Fire Station, one of Leeds’ most successful community hubs made possible thanks to funding from Jimbo’s Fund, a legacy donation set up by the late Jimi Heselden, managed by the Foundation. The event also featured a performance by Balbir Singh Dance Company, and a rousing musical recital from ‘Through Our Eyes’ in collaboration with Chapel FM, celebrating the city’s creativity and diversity.

Steph Taylor, Leeds Community Foundation Chief Executive | LCF

Chief Executive Steph Taylor said the current climate is the most challenging in the Foundation’s history. She said: “Our 20th anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate what we’ve achieved together, but also to be honest about the challenges ahead. Across Leeds, brilliant community groups are stepping up every day to tackle loneliness, mental health, poverty and inequality. Yet too many are now facing closure because the funding simply isn’t there.

“This milestone is not just about looking back, it’s about what comes next. A fairer Leeds doesn’t happen by chance. It takes commitment, collaboration and belief in the power of community. Now more than ever, we need businesses, donors and individuals to work with us to protect these vital organisations that make our communities stronger. Together, we can make sure that the next 20 years are every bit as impactful as the last.”

Anyone interested in learning more or getting involved can visit www.leedscf.org.uk or email [email protected].