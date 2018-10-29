A charity in Leeds that is giving people a zest for life

An inequality charity which works with disadvantaged people in Leeds hopes to be able to reach out to more following a re-brand.

Zest has had a new website created which it is hoped will highlight and make more well known the variety of work that it undertakes.

It started off in east Leeds in 2002 but has spread its work across the city since then and works at grass roots level with around 1,500 people each year running activities such as joinery with Leeds College of Building, community groups in Gipton for things as simple as coffee and a chat and culinary skills with Leeds Cookery School.

The idea is to support and create opportunities to help those in need feel more connected, healthier and socially active.

While the organisation already works with 1,500 people per year, statistics show that one in five people in Leeds live in disadvantaged areas and circumstances and that 37,000 people live in social isolation across the city, meaning there is still much more work to be done.

Susie Brown, chief executive officer said: “We have a creative new look and a range of tools to help us raise awareness both of importance of the work we do, and the issues being faced right now by people in Leeds.

“One member of staff commented ‘I feel like we’re a real charity now’.”

The re-brand and website was designed and created by Leeds-based Intermarketing Agency, as part of its ‘Giving Something Back’ programme which encourages staff to volunteer time and skills to make a difference to the community.