69-year-old woman suffers head injuries after being hit by vehicle in Leeds city centre

A 69-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Leeds city centre.

By Abbey Maclure
Thursday, 14th November 2019
Updated Thursday, 14th November 2019, 4:58 pm
A 69-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Quebec Street (Photo: Google)

Police and ambulance crews were called to the collision on Quebec Street at 4.07pm, which involved a 69-year-old pedestrian and one vehicle.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the woman was taken to hospital with head injuries.

Quebec Street was closed by police at 4.20pm and traffic is being diverted via Wellington Street.

Metro Travel has warned that delays are likely on bus services through the city centre.