5 of the best Indian restaurants in Leeds according to TripAdvisor

Have your say

Indian cuisine is one of the nation’s favourites, popular with many for its range of vibrant and tasty dishes.

Leeds boasts a range of popular Indian restaurants, but according to TripAdvisor which of these are the best?

Bengal Brasserie

Bengal Brasserie keeps customers returning time after time, with its range of delicious food and excellent service.

Bengal Brasserie has three restaurants in Leeds, including one on Merrion Way, one on Haddon Road and one located in the Roundhay area, and proves popular with visitors to the city and locals alike.

Visit: bengal-brasserie.com/



Westbourne Spice

Located in the Otley area of Leeds, Westbourne Spice provides an ambient and pleasant dining experience, while serving a range of delicious traditional Kashmiri, Pakistani and Mughlai style cuisine.

With tasty food, attentive staff and a lively atmosphere, this is a great place to go for a curry.

Visit: Bradford Road, Otley, LS21 3LS- westbournespice.com/



MyLahore

MyLahore serves up a unique blend of British Asian dishes in a relaxed, yet modern setting.

With great customer service and a wide range of tasty dishes at reasonable prices, MyLahore keeps customers returning again and again.

Visit: Cavendish St, Leeds LS3 1LY- mylahore.co.uk/



Cumin Lounge

This popular curry house proves popular with local residents and visitors to the city, providing an array of vibrant dishes in an ambient setting.

Diners praise the outstanding food and attentive service offered at Cumin Lounge, earning it an impressive 4.5 out of 5 average rating from reviewers.

Visit: 28 Low St, South Milford, Leeds, LS25 5AS- cuminlounge.com/



Tharavadu

Tharavadu is an award-winning restaurant serving Indian cuisine from Kerala in a modern venue with floor-to-ceiling windows and polished wood floors.

Tharavadu allows customers to experience the flavours of traditional Kerala cooking, earning it a 4.5 out of 5 average rating from reviewers.

Visit: 7-8, Mill Hill Leeds , LS 15DQ- tharavadurestaurants.com/