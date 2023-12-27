Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The people featured in this gallery are missing from Leeds and across West Yorkshire. Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact Missing People.

22 pictures of people who vanished from Leeds and West Yorkshire and remain missing this Christmas

Each of the faces pictured here belongs to someone who has been reported missing from Leeds and West Yorkshire since the turn of the millennium.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 24th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

They all seemingly disappeared without a trace and despite extensive police investigations at the time they remain missing.

Missing People, the UK charity dedicated to reconnecting missing people and their loved ones, continues to appeal for information on their whereabouts and urges them to make contact. Its confidential helpline is open daily between 9am and 11pm to anyone calling 116 000.

The helpline is for people who are thinking about leaving home, who are currently missing, who have a missing loved one, or families and young people affected by exploitation. It is also how members of the public can pass on information about sightings.

The charity can also be contacted by emailing [email protected] or visiting the Missing People website.

Dat Van Nguyen, 21, has been missing from Leeds since December 9, 2020. Quote reference 20-005593 when passing on any information.

1. Dat Van Nguyen

Dat Van Nguyen, 21, has been missing from Leeds since December 9, 2020. Quote reference 20-005593 when passing on any information. Photo: Missing People

Tien Suan Pham, 46, was reported missing from Leeds on October 8, 2022. Quote reference 22-004066 when passing on any information.

2. Tien Suan Pham

Tien Suan Pham, 46, was reported missing from Leeds on October 8, 2022. Quote reference 22-004066 when passing on any information. Photo: Missing People

Adrian Mata was 21 when he was reported missing from Bradford on April 15, 2021. Quote reference 21-001897 when passing on any information.

3. Adrian Mata

Adrian Mata was 21 when he was reported missing from Bradford on April 15, 2021. Quote reference 21-001897 when passing on any information. Photo: Missing People

Trung Pham was 45 years old when he was reported missing from Bradford on April 27, 2021. Quote reference 21-001647 when passing on any information.

4. Trung Pham

Trung Pham was 45 years old when he was reported missing from Bradford on April 27, 2021. Quote reference 21-001647 when passing on any information. Photo: Missing People

Thi Thuy Nguyen was 36 years old when she was reported missing from Bradford on February 26, 2021. Quote reference 21-000781 when passing on any information.

5. Thi Thuy Nguyen

Thi Thuy Nguyen was 36 years old when she was reported missing from Bradford on February 26, 2021. Quote reference 21-000781 when passing on any information. Photo: Missing People

Duoc Tran, 21, has been missing from Leeds since February 2021. Quote reference 21-000623 when passing on any information.

6. Duoc Tran

Duoc Tran, 21, has been missing from Leeds since February 2021. Quote reference 21-000623 when passing on any information. Photo: Missing People

