17 pictures charting the key stories in Leeds across 2024 - including Harehills riots and Rob Burrow tributes

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 31st Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT

It’s been a remarkable year in Leeds, with plenty of eye-catching and significant stories.

The riots that broke out in Harehills in July were certainly a stand-out for the wrong reasons, but there was plenty more to engage readers during the last 12 months.

Whether it was annual community events, major crashes or evocative stories of human interest, our photographers have certainly been kept busy.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

The below gallery features 17 photos taken by our photographers that highlight some of the significant stories of the last year.

There was 'absolute chaos' on the roads around Leeds city centre in January as work to remove a footbridge at Armley Gyratory was carried out. Long queues snaked along the likes of Wellington Road and Kirkstall Road as the council mapped out 18-mile diversions during some of the closures.

1. Roadworks cause 'chaos'

There was 'absolute chaos' on the roads around Leeds city centre in January as work to remove a footbridge at Armley Gyratory was carried out. Long queues snaked along the likes of Wellington Road and Kirkstall Road as the council mapped out 18-mile diversions during some of the closures. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
A Leeds family were left with 'nothing but the clothes on our back' after a suspected arson attack at their home in Meanwood. Mum-of-seven Tina Mason and six of her children were fast asleep when the fire was started at around 2am.

2. Meanwood arson attack

A Leeds family were left with 'nothing but the clothes on our back' after a suspected arson attack at their home in Meanwood. Mum-of-seven Tina Mason and six of her children were fast asleep when the fire was started at around 2am. | National World

Photo Sales
There was a police cordon in place at Richmond Hill playground in the East End Park area of the city after a woman was found dead in the early hours of the morning.

3. East End Park death

There was a police cordon in place at Richmond Hill playground in the East End Park area of the city after a woman was found dead in the early hours of the morning. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
One of Leeds's most historic streets is still reeling after a derelict building on Kirkgate collapsed. There has been closures on the road since; though Leeds City Council recently got permission to start repair work and bill the building owner.

4. Kirkgate collapse

One of Leeds's most historic streets is still reeling after a derelict building on Kirkgate collapsed. There has been closures on the road since; though Leeds City Council recently got permission to start repair work and bill the building owner. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Mark Cooper told the YEP that he was considering selling his Middleton home of over 30 years due to the development of a new shopping centre next door, which was leaving him living in 'pitch black'.

5. St George's Retail Park dispute

Mark Cooper told the YEP that he was considering selling his Middleton home of over 30 years due to the development of a new shopping centre next door, which was leaving him living in 'pitch black'. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Work on a new train station at White Rose in Leeds was put on hold in March due to unforeseen project costs. The site remained unused throughout the year but it was announced in October that work is expected to start again in early 2025.

6. White Rose station development delays

Work on a new train station at White Rose in Leeds was put on hold in March due to unforeseen project costs. The site remained unused throughout the year but it was announced in October that work is expected to start again in early 2025. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice