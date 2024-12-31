The riots that broke out in Harehills in July were certainly a stand-out for the wrong reasons, but there was plenty more to engage readers during the last 12 months.
Whether it was annual community events, major crashes or evocative stories of human interest, our photographers have certainly been kept busy.
The below gallery features 17 photos taken by our photographers that highlight some of the significant stories of the last year.
1. Roadworks cause 'chaos'
There was 'absolute chaos' on the roads around Leeds city centre in January as work to remove a footbridge at Armley Gyratory was carried out. Long queues snaked along the likes of Wellington Road and Kirkstall Road as the council mapped out 18-mile diversions during some of the closures. | Steve Riding
2. Meanwood arson attack
A Leeds family were left with 'nothing but the clothes on our back' after a suspected arson attack at their home in Meanwood. Mum-of-seven Tina Mason and six of her children were fast asleep when the fire was started at around 2am. | National World
3. East End Park death
There was a police cordon in place at Richmond Hill playground in the East End Park area of the city after a woman was found dead in the early hours of the morning. | James Hardisty
4. Kirkgate collapse
One of Leeds's most historic streets is still reeling after a derelict building on Kirkgate collapsed. There has been closures on the road since; though Leeds City Council recently got permission to start repair work and bill the building owner. | James Hardisty
5. St George's Retail Park dispute
Mark Cooper told the YEP that he was considering selling his Middleton home of over 30 years due to the development of a new shopping centre next door, which was leaving him living in 'pitch black'. | Tony Johnson
6. White Rose station development delays
Work on a new train station at White Rose in Leeds was put on hold in March due to unforeseen project costs. The site remained unused throughout the year but it was announced in October that work is expected to start again in early 2025. | Tony Johnson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.