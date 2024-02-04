Leeds news you can trust since 1890
16 best photos of Leeds Rhinos fans at Headingley Stadium as pre-season game ends with win over Hull KR

Leeds Rhinos fans celebrated the club's triumph over Hull KR in a pre-season game at AMT Headingley today (February 4).

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 4th Feb 2024, 18:34 GMT

The game saw thousands turn out for the action - and resulted in a 26-18 win for the club.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was there to capture excited fans as they arrived in Headingley.

Here are 16 of the best pictures -



1. Leeds Rhinos fans

A young fan shows his support. Photo: Steve Riding



2. Leeds Rhinos fans

Thousands flocked to Headingley today. Photo: Steve Riding



3. Leeds Rhinos fans

The pre-season game ended on a winning note as Leeds Rhinos' strong second half performance earned them a 26-18 win over Hull KR. Photo: Steve Riding



4. Leeds Rhinos fans

Young fans braved strong winds this afternoon to show their support. Photo: Steve Riding



5. Leeds Rhinos fans

The Rhinos played some good rugby and showed they were capable of scoring in bursts today. Photo: Steve Riding



6. Leeds Rhinos fans

There was a great atmosphere at Headingley Stadium. Photo: Steve Riding

