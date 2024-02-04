The game saw thousands turn out for the action - and resulted in a 26-18 win for the club.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was there to capture excited fans as they arrived in Headingley.
Here are 16 of the best pictures -
Leeds Rhinos fans celebrated the club's triumph over Hull KR in a pre-season game at AMT Headingley today (February 4).
