150 sausage dogs expected at giant ‘Pup-Up’ Dachshund party in Leeds

Over 150 sausage dogs are expected in Leeds when a Daschund pop-up cafe comes to the city.

The event, run by Pup-Up Cafe, is a chance for Dachshunds and their owners to mingle with other furry friends.

Daschunds enjoy a doggy ball pool at the 'Pup-Up' cafe

There will be free ‘Puppuccinos’ and dog treats at the door and competitions for the best-dressed pooches.

But the event isn’t just for Dachshund owners, everyone is welcome to admire the sausage dogs.

Marcus Ackford, who launched Pup-Up Cafe, said: “My partner has a Dachshund called Peaches, and we actually started the cafes to find her a boyfriend!

“We had heard of a few puppy cafes, but nothing near our area so we started the Pup-Up Cafe in March.

“It’s a great day out, whether you have a dog or not, with lots of fun games, activities and competitions.

“But we’re still waiting to find Peaches a boyfriend!”

When and where is it?

The pop-up event will be held at The Grub & Grog Shop cafe on Sheaf Street on Saturday, July 13.

Time slots are allocated with each ticket, between 10am and 4pm.

The Grub & Grog Shop is close to the Tetley art gallery, a ten-minute walk from Leeds train station.

The nearest parking is at Brewery Wharf Car Park.

How do I get a ticket?

Tickets are £7 for Dachshund owners and £9 for ‘regular humans’, served on a first-come, first-served basis. Kids under 5 go free.

The event is free for all Dachshunds, but you’ll need to book them a ticket online.