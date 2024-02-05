Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 towns and cities near Leeds that are ideal for a weekend away including coastal retreats and historic gems

There are plenty of quaint towns and cities that are just a short drive away from Leeds - and their inherent beauty would make each of them the perfect destination for a weekend getaway.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 5th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT

From coastal havens to historic gems, each of these destinations would provide the perfect opportunity to relax in enviable surroundings, while also offering plenty to see and do.

So, whether you're into beach holidays, or prefer to spend your weekends learning about the history of the region, there are a handful of great choices here for you.

They each have their own distinct character, and none are further away than two hours by car.

Without further ado, here are the 13 places that would make ideal destinations for weekend retreats near Leeds -

With its gorgeous sandy beaches and vibrant food scene, Scarborough would make the perfect weekend escape from Leeds. It's just over an hour away by car - or two by train - and visitors can explore its historic castle, funicular train linking the town centre with South Bay and its harbour, and the Rotunda Museum of coastal geology.

1. Scarborough

With its gorgeous sandy beaches and vibrant food scene, Scarborough would make the perfect weekend escape from Leeds. It's just over an hour away by car - or two by train - and visitors can explore its historic castle, funicular train linking the town centre with South Bay and its harbour, and the Rotunda Museum of coastal geology. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
Staithes, an old fishing village bursting with charm in North Yorkshire, is celebrated for its huddled cottages, winding streets and towering cliffs. It would make a unique getaway from Leeds for a weekend, as it's just an hour and 40 minutes away by car.

2. Staithes

Staithes, an old fishing village bursting with charm in North Yorkshire, is celebrated for its huddled cottages, winding streets and towering cliffs. It would make a unique getaway from Leeds for a weekend, as it's just an hour and 40 minutes away by car. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The enchanting seaside town of Whitby would make a perfect weekend retreat from Leeds. This historic coastal town boasts cobbled streets, the imposing Whitby Abbey and charming harbour views. There's literary history too - as the town formed the inspiration for Bram Stoker's Dracula. The town sits an hour and 40 minutes away by car.

3. Whitby

The enchanting seaside town of Whitby would make a perfect weekend retreat from Leeds. This historic coastal town boasts cobbled streets, the imposing Whitby Abbey and charming harbour views. There's literary history too - as the town formed the inspiration for Bram Stoker's Dracula. The town sits an hour and 40 minutes away by car. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
This coastal gem offers sandy beaches, charming promenades, and the gorgeous Flamborough Head cliffs. Indulge in fresh seafood, explore the Old Town's quaint streets, and unwind in the peaceful coastal ambiance just a short drive from Leeds.

4. Bridlington

This coastal gem offers sandy beaches, charming promenades, and the gorgeous Flamborough Head cliffs. Indulge in fresh seafood, explore the Old Town's quaint streets, and unwind in the peaceful coastal ambiance just a short drive from Leeds. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Nestled in the Yorkshire Dales, Malham is renowned for its stunning limestone formations, scenic walking trails and the incomparable Malham Cove. There's plenty to explore, from nature to charming village life. It is reachable by car in just over an hour.

5. Malham

Nestled in the Yorkshire Dales, Malham is renowned for its stunning limestone formations, scenic walking trails and the incomparable Malham Cove. There's plenty to explore, from nature to charming village life. It is reachable by car in just over an hour. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Rich heritage and cosy cafes abound in Selby, the perfect destination for a peaceful retreat that's just HOW 40 minutes from Leeds. Visitors can take in Selby Abbey, stroll along the scenic River Ouse, and explore the quaint market town's many shops.

6. Selby

Rich heritage and cosy cafes abound in Selby, the perfect destination for a peaceful retreat that's just HOW 40 minutes from Leeds. Visitors can take in Selby Abbey, stroll along the scenic River Ouse, and explore the quaint market town's many shops. Photo: teamjackson - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsDestinationsHistory