From coastal havens to historic gems, each of these destinations would provide the perfect opportunity to relax in enviable surroundings, while also offering plenty to see and do.

So, whether you're into beach holidays, or prefer to spend your weekends learning about the history of the region, there are a handful of great choices here for you.

They each have their own distinct character, and none are further away than two hours by car.

Without further ado, here are the 13 places that would make ideal destinations for weekend retreats near Leeds -

1 . Scarborough With its gorgeous sandy beaches and vibrant food scene, Scarborough would make the perfect weekend escape from Leeds. It's just over an hour away by car - or two by train - and visitors can explore its historic castle, funicular train linking the town centre with South Bay and its harbour, and the Rotunda Museum of coastal geology.

2 . Staithes Staithes, an old fishing village bursting with charm in North Yorkshire, is celebrated for its huddled cottages, winding streets and towering cliffs. It would make a unique getaway from Leeds for a weekend, as it's just an hour and 40 minutes away by car.

3 . Whitby The enchanting seaside town of Whitby would make a perfect weekend retreat from Leeds. This historic coastal town boasts cobbled streets, the imposing Whitby Abbey and charming harbour views. There's literary history too - as the town formed the inspiration for Bram Stoker's Dracula. The town sits an hour and 40 minutes away by car.

4 . Bridlington This coastal gem offers sandy beaches, charming promenades, and the gorgeous Flamborough Head cliffs. Indulge in fresh seafood, explore the Old Town's quaint streets, and unwind in the peaceful coastal ambiance just a short drive from Leeds.

5 . Malham Nestled in the Yorkshire Dales, Malham is renowned for its stunning limestone formations, scenic walking trails and the incomparable Malham Cove. There's plenty to explore, from nature to charming village life. It is reachable by car in just over an hour.

6 . Selby Rich heritage and cosy cafes abound in Selby, the perfect destination for a peaceful retreat that's just HOW 40 minutes from Leeds. Visitors can take in Selby Abbey, stroll along the scenic River Ouse, and explore the quaint market town's many shops.