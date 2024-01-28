From stylish cafes to classic greasy spoons, these eateries will provide a much-needed wake-up call for those hankering for the perfect breakfast.

There are full English feasts and sizzling bacon butties, proving that the city of Leeds is second to none when it comes to the most important dish of the day.

We've sifted through hundreds of reviews and compiled the top-rated hotspots across the city. So, without further ado, these are the breakfast venues you have to try in 2024 -

1 . Mrs Atha's Mrs Atha's, in Central Road, was recommended for its breakfast by reviewers on Google, with 4.5 out of five stars, based on 930 reviews. One said that it serves the "best breakfast" in the city. Photo: Google

2 . Laynes Espresso Laynes Espresso, in New Station Street, has 4.6 out of five stars on Google based on 1,566 reviews. One reviewer said: "One of the best breakfasts I've had - full stop!" Photo: Google

3 . La Cafetiere La Cafetiere, in The Crescent, has 4.6 out of five stars based on 411 reviews. One critic said that they enjoyed a "Turkish breakfast". Photo: Google

4 . Bill's Restaurant Bill's Restaurant, in Albion Place, has 4.5 out of five stars based on 2,185 reviews. One said it had the "best breakfast in Leeds". Photo: Google

5 . Cosy Club Cosy Club, in Albion Street, has 4.4 out of five stars, based on 1,900 reviews. One said it was "quite possible the best English breakfast I've ever had". Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

6 . Sociable Folk Sociable Folk, in Wellington Place, has 4.6 out of five stars, based on 447 reviews. One said it was their "favourite place to grab a breakfast sandwich in the morning". Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe