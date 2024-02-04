The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, they include handsome Huskies Tala and Goose, who had a tough time before coming to the RSPCA's centre in Leeds, as they were both kept in cages for long periods of time - and suffered "a lot of neglect".

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Tala and Goose Huskies Tala and Goose had a tough time before coming to the RSPCA's centre in Leeds, as they were both kept in cages for long periods of time - and suffered "a lot of neglect". After months of patiently waiting, they found a new home. But sadly, this was not to be their forever home and they are once again hoping to find a new family. Goose, 12, is deaf and loves zooming about fields, while seven-year-old Tala enjoys chilling out. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Prinny and Davie One-year-olds Prinny and Davie are brother and sister who came into the centre after living in squalid conditions. They would prefer a quieter home with adults only who have cat experience. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Zeus Zeus, a Staffie X, is a three-year-old bundle of energy and is looking for a family willing to offer unconditional love and keep up with his training. He can be unsure of other dogs so would suit a family that could help him feel comfortable when out on walks. Despite getting over excited at times, he loves a cuddle. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

4 . Angel One-year-old Angel arrived at the centre in a "bad way", the team at the RSPCA explained - and was "absolutely starving". But after plenty of love and care, she now has a full belly and is a happy and healthy kitten. Angel loves fuss and attention, and would be keen to live with a playful family. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

5 . Rocky Mountain One-year-old Rocky Mountain is an Akita who's full of personality. It took him a while to settle into kennel life but he's now much happier and learning lots with the team. Rocky Mountain loves to play and run about, as well as going on long walks. He'd suit a family who are confident with big breeds. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

6 . Ares and Athena Five-year-olds Ares and Athena are a bonded pair of siblings who have much love and affection towards one another. Unlike Greek Mythology, neither are into war - opting instead for cuddles. They'd suit a home with cat savvy kids and a garden to explore. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales