100 firefighters deal with large blaze at Ravensthorpe industrial estate near Dewsbury

Scores of firefighters are dealing with a large blaze on industrial estate near Dewsbury.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 8:49 am

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service today issued an update as they work to contain the blaze at Ravensthorpe Industrial Estate on Low Mill Lane at Ravensthorpe.

The statement reads: “Incident has now been increased to 15 pumps and 3 aerials along with various other specialist resources including hose laying equipment and a high volume pump.

“Approximately 100 fire fighters and specialist officers are currently on scene tackling the blaze which is involving heavy machinery and stacks of scrap metal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Scores of firefighters are dealing with a large blaze on industrial estate near Dewsbury. PIC: Gary Longbottom

“Advice still remains in place for properties and businesses in the local area to keep all doors and windows closed whilst we are safely extinguishing the fire.”

Read More

Read More
34 photos to take you back to Dewsbury in 1996

*************************

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe

RavensthorpeDewsburyLeeds United