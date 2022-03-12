100 firefighters deal with large blaze at Ravensthorpe industrial estate near Dewsbury
Scores of firefighters are dealing with a large blaze on industrial estate near Dewsbury.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service today issued an update as they work to contain the blaze at Ravensthorpe Industrial Estate on Low Mill Lane at Ravensthorpe.
The statement reads: “Incident has now been increased to 15 pumps and 3 aerials along with various other specialist resources including hose laying equipment and a high volume pump.
“Approximately 100 fire fighters and specialist officers are currently on scene tackling the blaze which is involving heavy machinery and stacks of scrap metal.
“Advice still remains in place for properties and businesses in the local area to keep all doors and windows closed whilst we are safely extinguishing the fire.”
