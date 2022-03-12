100 firefighters deal with large blaze at Ravensthorpe industrial estate near Dewsbury

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service today issued an update as they work to contain the blaze at Ravensthorpe Industrial Estate on Low Mill Lane at Ravensthorpe.

The statement reads: “Incident has now been increased to 15 pumps and 3 aerials along with various other specialist resources including hose laying equipment and a high volume pump.

“Approximately 100 fire fighters and specialist officers are currently on scene tackling the blaze which is involving heavy machinery and stacks of scrap metal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scores of firefighters are dealing with a large blaze on industrial estate near Dewsbury. PIC: Gary Longbottom

“Advice still remains in place for properties and businesses in the local area to keep all doors and windows closed whilst we are safely extinguishing the fire.”

*************************