10 of the best places for fish and chips in Leeds according to TripAdvisor

Fish and chips are one of the nation’s best loved dishes and Leeds has a wealth of places which offer them, but according to TripAdvisor which of these are the best?

Wetherby Whaler, Guiseley, West Yorkshire

Ranked as number one on TripAdvisor for the best fish and chips in Leeds, Wetherby Whaler is a popular fish and chip restaurant and takeaway, which regularly has people queing out of the door.

They serve regular and large portions of fish and chips, and if you’re feeling extra hungry you can try their ‘Whaler GIANT Haddock’.

They also offer a three course meal offer for senior citizens, which offers not only a tasty portion of fish and chips, but a starter and dessert too.

Wetherby Whaler also have chains in Wakefield, Pudsey and York, so there are a variety of places you can get a delicious portion of their renowned fish and chips.

Murgatroyds

Located on Harrogate Road, in the Yeadon area of Leeds, Murgatroyds is voted as the second best fish and chips shops in Leeds.

They serve large portions of freshly cooked fish and chips and similarly to the Wetherby Whaler, they also offer a three course pensioner special, where customers can get three courses for £10.

Murgatroyds also offer a wide selection of side dishes, and they serve delicious chip-shop gravy, so if you like to drown your fish and chips in gravy, this is a good place to go.

The Oxford Place

Although this is not specifically a fish and chip restaurant, but a restaurant which serves a whole range of other food, their fish and chips are top-notch. This independent, family owned restaurant is located in the heart of Leeds and is 100% Gluten Free.

Their Hambleton Ale Battered Fillet of Haddock with Chunky Chips and Homemade Tartare Sauce is a firm favourites amongst customers, so if you fancy a delicious portion of fish and chips in an atmospheric restaurant right in the centre of the city, The Oxford Place is a great option.

George's Great British Kitchen

This restaurant chain is dedicated to providing the best that British food has to offer, with a variety of fish and chip dishes being on the menu.

From fish goujons, to scampi, to a proper plate of fish and chips, George’s Great British Kitchen provides a tasty twist on this British staple, so if you fancy the traditional fish and chips or something a little different, this restaurant provides plenty of choice.

Charlie Brett's

This restaurant is dedicated to serving delicious fish dishes with their customers continuing to flock back to eat a portion of the ‘Charlie Brett’s famous haddock and chips, mushy peas and tartar sauce’.

They also offer salmon, fish goujons and shellfish, amongst a whole host of other dishes, so there’s definitely something for everyone.

Charlie Brett’s have a restaurant in Alwoodley, located at The Allerton and in Headingley. They also have an outside catering service called Nineteen19, so if you happen to see it when you’re out and about, make sure to grab yourself a portion of their tasty fish and chips.

Skyliner Fish & Chip Restaurant

Located in the Whitkirk area of Leeds, Skyliner’s offers tasty portions of freshly cooked fish and chips.

You can dine in, order it as a takeaway and even get fish and chips delivered right to your door. This fish and chip chop also offer gluten free options, so if you’re still wanting a tasty portion of fish and chips, but have specific dietary options then this is a great place to go.

The Man Behind the Curtain

This modern restaurant has a reputation for serving, unusual, contemporary and artistically-styled food. The signature dish ‘Emancipation’ is a unusual take on the classic fish and chips, so if you’re looking for somewhere fancy to eat, but would still like a dish based on and reminiscent of fish and chips, then The Man Behind the Curtain is a great place to visit.

Town Hall Tavern

This traditional pub, located in the centre of the city close to Leeds Town Hall, serves a wealth of different dishes, but their freshly cooked fish and chips keep customers returning again and again.

The Town Hall Tavern aims to serve home cooked Yorkshire food wherever possible, so the fish and chips that they serve is an ode to the traditional classic that is one of the nation’s favourite dishes.

Mother Hubbard’s

Located on Harehills Road in Leeds, this fish and chip shop is ranked within the top 10 for the best fish and chips in Leeds.

With generous portions and freshly cooked fish, Mother Hubbard’s offers a delicious serving of one of the nation’s favourite dishes and you’re guaranteed to receive service with a smile.

Art’s Cafe Bar & Restaurant

Although the Art’s Cafe Bar and Restaurant is not just dedicated to fish and chips, it offers a tasty portion of this classic dish.

Located right in the heart of Leeds, their fish and chips are of a generous size and cooked to perfection, so if you fancy a portion of this classic dish in an casual, atmospheric setting, then the Art’s Cafe Bar & Restaurant is a great option.