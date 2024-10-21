New London collection makes traditional Arabic male accessory for all

It is traditionally worn by men to secure the ghutrah - or keffiyeh - in place on the wearer's head. | NARMA

A fashion collection which aims to make a traditional Arabic male clothing accessory inclusive to all has launched in London.

The Agal Collection from design studio NARMA features the iconic black cord of the agal as a central theme.

The unveiling of The Agal Collection took place in London at Tristan Hoare, 6 Fitzroy Square, on October 14.

The name Nouf Al Rashed merges the Arabic words for "fire" (Nar) and "water" (Ma), symbolising the harmony and balance at the core of the brand | NARMA

Cultural influences and artistic expression

NARMA studio and atelier was founded by Nouf Al Rashed. The name merges the Arabic words for "fire" (Nar) and "water" (Ma), symbolising the harmony and balance at the core of the brand.

This philosophy embodies Nouf's commitment to drawing inspiration from a rich tapestry of cultural influences and artistic expressions.

Nouf's design philosophy is rooted in a deep appreciation for materials, embracing the challenge of experimenting with unconventional elements to unlock new creative avenues.

The Agal Collection, which marks NARMA's first womenswear line, prioritises inclusivity and accessibility, moving away from traditional garments and accessories to resonate with a modern audience.

Sustainability is a core principle for Nouf, who is dedicated to crafting durable, ethically produced garments that are both stylish and environmentally conscious.

The Agal Collection exemplifies her passion for fashion, culture, and sustainability, seamlessly intertwining these elements into every creation.

Exemplifies passion for fashion, culture, and sustainability - intertwining these elements into every creation. | NARMA

NARMA Founder and designer Nouf Al Rashed commented: “This collection embodies a woman who is in love with playful curiosity, and is a reflection of creativity, with both nature and nurture working together.

“Women were traditionally excluded from the Agal that is worn by men, so I wanted to bring in the idea of a woman's crown.

"I have aimed to share this symbol of honour with a female audience, making it more inclusive and accessible to all.

"I hope for all women to become part of this exciting journey as The Agal Collection continues to make its mark across the globe.”