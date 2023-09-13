Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Luscombe unveils exciting new MG sports car at event in Leeds

A Yorkshire dealership unveiled one of the most exciting new cars of the year at an event in Leeds.
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Sep 2023, 19:32 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 19:49 BST
The Cyberster shown in Leeds ahead of sales launch in 2024
The Cyberster shown in Leeds ahead of sales launch in 2024

Award-winning Luscombe MG Leeds invited customers and media to the launch of the MG Cyberster in its showroom on Wednesday night.

This exclusive event marked the first stop on its global journey, commencing from London and culminating in Shanghai.

This unveiling presented a one-of-a-kind chance to witness the MG Cyberster up close, offering an exciting preview before its official release in the summer of 2024.

One of the highlights of the car is in sumptious interior
One of the highlights of the car is in sumptious interior
    The dealer was honoured to have been specially selected as the inaugural leg of this remarkable journey and only stop in God’s own country.

    Sales Director Sam Luscombe said: "We are extremely privileged to be the sole Yorkshire dealer chosen to host this eagerly awaited MG.”

    He admired the “sleek design and cutting-edge technology”.

    It is a dramatic two-seater convertible

    The cabin is one of the highlights
    The cabin is one of the highlights

    An MG spokesman said: “The Cyberster marks MG’s long-awaited return to sports car production and we’re ready to share what that exciting future looks like with this high-performance, technologically-advanced EV.”

    Drawing inspiration from the company’s heritage, Cyberster’s bold styling combines contemporary design with distinctive touches that call on MG’s rich history as a renowned manufacturer of exciting, engaging convertible sports cars.

    Signature exterior highlights – envisioned by the company’s London-based design team lead by Carl Gotham – include a distinctive low nose and curvaceous rear haunches, as well as striking new features including scissor doors and a Kammback tail.

    Full details of specification and price will be announced nearer the sales launch.