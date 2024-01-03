Julia Tum, Mothers' Union: Let’s pass on our love for each other

​The colourful mittens in the photo look as if they are alive – happy and bouncing with joy! They have been knitted by the Mothers’ Union (MU) Branch at Hepworth. I am sure that these would not have been the final extent of their endeavours and that many mittens preceded these and more would follow.

Colourful mittens knitted by the Mothers’ Union (MU) Branch at Hepworth.

By Julia Tum, Mothers’ Union branch leader, St John the Divine, Rastrick

​They would be taken to a nearby school where the staff felt that some children arrived with hands too cold to hold a pencil and would benefit from a pair of warm woollen mittens to wear.

So, the MU got to work! Many Branches across Huddersfield did the same... some Members knitting and some Members donating wool.

As I have often said in this column – small activities, small steps, small donations of time and love add up to great big leaps appreciated by many.

Just recall the account of the small boy who presented Jesus with two small fishes and five little loaves when there were about 5000 people who had gathered together to listen to Jesus talking. The boy would have been amazed at how his small offering was shared out amongst so many.

There is much that the MU does which emanates from small activities, small amounts of fund raising, fellowship and friendship and reaching out to others, praying, visiting others who are unwell and/or lonely. I remember once when I visited Hepworth Branch and they told me that during COVID when it was allowed, they met, socially distanced of course, in the graveyard of their Church and tended the land around the graves. They uncovered graves of children which had been forgotten and grown over.

Then they took the extra step of having this area blessed, and traced individuals within the village who were either distant relatives or who promised to maintain the good work that the MU had started.

I said that the mittens in the photo look as if they are waving! Earlier this week there has been a wonderful set of three days when different Branches across the UK and throughout the world have been following some set prayers, remembering different Branches and Members across the world.

Many Members live in totally different circumstances to ourselves here in England and it is so good to know a little more about them. Over these three days each Branch across the world will have been in the hearts of another Branch. It is incredible. It is called The Wave of Prayer since it waves like a Mexican Wave across the world, each Branch having set times over the three days.

I listened to a Radio 4 programme the other day about chimpanzees in Africa. And as they wake up and start a new day, they call out to each other. Apparently, this activity starts in the rain forests in the west, then like a Mexican Wave it quickly moves across to the east coast. I have been fortunate to hear the chimps wake up in the Tanzanian rain forest and make this amazing sound, but I did not know until I heard this radio programme that it the chimps calling to each other to greet the day and then passing it on.