Industry experts unveil essential guide to dodging construction training and CSCS card scams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Catherine illustrates a concerning scenario where individuals are deceived by impostors claiming affiliation with reputable providers, promising shortcuts to qualifications and CSCS cards, only to rob them of their money, leaving victims in a lurch. "Imagine falling prey to such deceit," she points out.

As these deceptive practices grow more intricate, Storer emphasises the importance of diligence, "Before you part with your money, do your homework. It's crucial to verify the credibility of training offers, authenticate the email addresses, and, if in doubt, reach through the official website to the company," she suggests. Storer singles out the solicitation of funds or personal information via non-official platforms like Facebook or WhatsApp as a significant warning sign.

"We're witnessing an explosion in the number of fraudulent profiles across social media. It's important to be wary," she advises. And if you've been scammed, Storer's advice is clear: "Report it to your bank and the police, immediately."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warning

Most Popular

Stay sharp, verify smart: your defence against scams

Storer emphasises, "The CSCS card scheme is widely recognised and is continuously enhancing its systems to prevent unauthorised access to high-risk construction sites by holders of fraudulent cards." She further adds, "At Essential Site Skills, we encourage our members to stay alert and only engage with reputable providers and organisations."

Storer also highlights, "CSCS has compiled comprehensive information on the challenges faced and the measures taken to counteract them, which is essential reading for anyone looking to understand how to handle suspected fraudulent cards."

Storer continues, "These scammers are advancing their techniques to persuade people to trust them, using companies' logos, email footers, and references to official awarding body systems. They even provide copies of 'example certificates' that are evidently photoshopped with awarding body logos and providers' logos." Storer adds, "Training providers wouldn't provide examples of what a certificate 'could' look like; they will only provide official certification upon successful completion of training or assessments."

Action against fraud

In a significant crackdown on fraud, CSCS and CITB have revoked thousands of cards following extensive investigations into malpractices at various test centres. These actions underscore the importance of vigilance and the need for employers to adopt electronic verification methods to uphold industry standards.

Reporting suspected fraudulent CSCS cards

To further bolster these efforts, CSCS provides clear guidelines on how to report suspected fraudulent cards, thereby enabling individuals and businesses to contribute to the integrity of the construction sector. The collaborative endeavour among industry stakeholders, law enforcement, and regulatory bodies continues to yield positive results, with fraud impacting less than one percent of all CSCS card applications.

In the event that a CSCS card is suspected of being fraudulent, industry experts strongly advise the following protocol to ensure safety and uphold the integrity of the construction site:

Prevent the individual's entry to the construction site. If feasible, retain possession of the card. Produce photocopies or digital images showcasing both sides of the suspected card. Document the name and address of the cardholder. Communicate your suspicions to CSCS directly, either through email at [email protected] or by sending the information to CSCS Limited at 26 Store Street, London, WC1E 7BT.

This approach not only helps in maintaining the security and reliability of the construction site but also supports the ongoing efforts to combat fraudulent activities within the industry. For the safety of those reporting and to ensure the effectiveness of the investigations, it is recommended to utilise the provided email address for submitting these reports.

Staying ahead of fraud in the evolving construction industry

"As the construction industry evolves, so too do the tactics employed by fraudsters," Storer remarks. "It is imperative that all stakeholders remain alert and informed about the latest developments in fraud prevention." She emphasises the collective responsibility of the construction community to uphold integrity, stating, "By adhering to best practices for verification and reporting, we can safeguard our interests and continue to thrive in an environment marked by trust and professionalism."