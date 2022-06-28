'Ey Up..Tyke Men who are Champion!

3. JB Priestley

The playwright and novelist John Boynton Priestley was born in Manningham, Bradford. His Yorkshire background is reflected in much of his fiction, notably in The Good Companions (1929), which first brought him to wide public notice. Many of his plays are structured around a time slip, and he went on to develop a new theory of time, with different dimensions that link past, present and future. He wrote An Inspector Calls and When We Are Married.

Photo: GettyImages