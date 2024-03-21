Down Syndrome Training & Support Service Ltd receives £1,500 from local housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The donation was made after an employee of Barratt Homes Yorkshire West’s subcontractor, John N Dunn Group, recommended the charity after experiencing first hand support for their family.

The donation will go towards the costs of the charity’s monthly family support sessions, which were established to bring families of a child born with Down syndrome together. The family sessions allow a safe space for parents and families to make lasting friendships and reduce isolation, whilst promoting inclusion, mutual support and positive mental health awareness.

Down Syndrome Training & Support Service Ltd was established in September 2000 by four sets of parents who noticed a lack of provisions available for their young children with Down syndrome. It now supports over 400 families and 200 organisations in the Bradford area and beyond. Its charitable aims are to assist in the care of children with Down syndrome through the provision of support, advice, training, and relief to those who are responsible for their care. The charity also provides specialists to improve the health and education of children with Down syndrome, whilst also promoting awareness of the condition.

The approximate number of people living in England and Wales with Down syndrome is 41,700. So, around one in every 1,000 babies born in the UK is born with the genetic condition, with the likelihood of having a child with Down syndrome increasing with the age of the mother.

On the donation, Dr Wendy Uttley, charity manager from Down Syndrome Training & Support Service Ltd said: “We are passionate about ensuring our children realise their full potential in life. We are so grateful for this donation from Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, as it allows our charity to provide necessary support to children and families. It makes a real difference to our children, young people, and their families, for years to come. So support from organisations like Barratt helps us achieve this lifelong goal.”

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, commented: “Down Syndrome Training & Support Service Ltd is an amazing charity that does incredible work supporting families with a child with Down syndrome and ensuring these families are receiving the correct support.

“This charity in particular is close to the hearts of our subcontractor, John N Dunn Group, as one of their employees has seen first hand the wonderful work they do. After hearing their story, it was important to us to support Down Syndrome Training & Support Service Ltd so they can continue to run the vital family support sessions.”

For more information about Down Syndrome Training & Support Service Ltd please visit their web page: https://www.downsyndromebradford.com/