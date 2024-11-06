Asli Tarcan Clinic: A pioneer centre for hair transplantation

Aslı Tarcan Clinic is a leading destination for anyone considering hair transplant procedure in Turkey | Asli Tarcan Clinic

Millions of people around the world experience hair loss, but with developments in hair restoration procedures, treatment options are more available these days.

Turkey has emerged as a global destination for hair transplant with the treatment being affordable and high in quality.

One of the leading few clinics in Turkey which comes up top for hair transplantation over and over again is Aslı Tarcan Clinic.

Standing at the vanguard of this trend with top of the line amenities and phenomenal results, this clinic has cleanly earned today's status as one of the most reputable names in hair restoration.

‘Uniqueness’

One of the reason’s being the uniqueness of Aslı Tarcan Clinic - more specifically, the medical background of its professional staff.

The clinic is staffed by an expert team of surgeons and specialists who specialise in the top hair replacement techniques like FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) and DHI (Direct Hair Implantation), which help the clinic achieve more natural results with hidden scars.

Patients are offered integrity in treatments and everything for this suitability is planned according to their specific requirements – including tailor-made solutions.

It guarantees that each patient leaves with the results they have hoped for whether they are in the early stages of hair thinning or have progressed to hair loss.

Managed and practiced by high level professionals in the sector, Asli Tarcan ensures shorter recovery times | Asli Tarcan Hair

‘Process is easy and relaxed’

For patients traveling from abroad, the Aslı Tarcan Clinic has drafted a complete package to ensure that the whole process is as easy and relaxed as it can be.

This includes being picked up from the airport, once the patient lands in Istanbul, a hotel stay and all medical care starting with pre-operative consultation to post-operative follow up.

The hair transplant process involves a 6-8 hour long surgery – depending on size of hair loss - and can be achieved within only one day via graft harvesting from the donor zone during procedure.

Individual hair follicles are extracted from a donor area (usually the back or sides of the scalp) and then inserted into areas with thinning or balding regions.

‘Quality care’

The procedure is priced at a fraction of what similar – or better – quality care would cost in places like the US, UK, or Germany.

Managed and practiced by high level professionals in the sector, Asli Tarcan ensures shorter recovery times – and with the use of state of the art technologies, patients rarely experience discomfort.

Hair transplants are life-changing procedures that not only restore hair, but also a man's confidence.

Aslı Tarcan Clinic is a leading destination for anyone considering hair transplant procedure in Turkey, whether you are concerned about thinning hair or would like to seek a broader restoration.