You can now stay at Richard Branson’s luxury Verbier lodge - this is how much it costs

If you’ve ever fancied living the life of Sir Richard Branson, then now you can by staying at his luxury lodge.

The Lodge

The Lodge located in Verbier, boasts nine bedrooms and suites, an indoor pool, indoor and outdoor jacuzzis and a friendly team of 15 experienced staff, including a spa therapist and award-winning chefs.

The Lodge is available for a luxury ski holiday or an active summer break.

Summer stay

During the summer season, rooms at The Lodge can be booked individually, or you can book all nine rooms and suites and hire the chalet exclusively for up to 18 guests.

Bedroom - 3 rooms - CHF* 940

Large Bedroom - 4 rooms - CHF 970

Master suites - 2 suites - CHF 1,360

Bunkroom - maximum of 6 children - CHF 495

Rates during the summer season are quoted per room per night based on two adults sharing (or up to six children in the case of the bunkroom).

*CHF - Swiss Francs.

What’s included?

- Accommodation at The Lodge as detailed

- Breakfast, light lunch or picnic, and dinner

- All drinks including a top quality wine list and plenty of bubbles

- All local taxes

- A dedicated team to look after you

Christmas at The Lodge

Christmas at The Lodge is taken on an exclusive use basis.

Christmas Eve usually includes a three course menu, and on Christmas Day guests are usually treated to a breakfast brunch with mince pies and bucks fizz to celebrate.

This is followed by a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings later in the day.

During New Year, guests experience a 4 or 5 course tasting menu, followed by a champagne countdown to midnight on the master-suite balconies to watch the firework displays in the centre of Verbier.

How much does this cost?

Exclusive use rates during Christmas and New Year start from CHF 226,842 (approximately £180,763 at the current exchange rate), based on seven nights arriving 22 or 29 December 2019 and are for the exclusive hire of The Lodge for 18 guests.

Rates include breakfast, afternoon tea and dinner, all drinks including alcoholic and champagne, Christmas festivities, a 24 hour driver service within Verbier and a dedicated team to look after guests.

Rates exclude one evening meal over the course of the week.