You can currently buy prosecco for £4 a bottle at Aldi

Prosecco fans can now enjoy a glass of bubbly for a bargain price, as Aldi slashes its prices to just £3.99 per bottle.

The budget supermarket's tipple normally costs £5.49 for a 75cl bottle, but for a limited period customers can get it for a deal.

The bottle of fizz has soft and fruity peach, pear and lemon zest flavours (Photo: Aldi)

While stocks last

Aldi's Castellore Prosecco Fizzante is described as having soft and fruity peach, pear and lemon zest flavours, although in a gentler Frizzante style to their regular Castellore Prosecco.

The supermarket recommends enjoying it with a seafood dish, or trying it as an aperitif.

Aldi cut the price of its prosecco earlier this year in a bid to offer a cheaper version than Iceland, and now for a limited time the bottle of fizz is up for grabs for just £3.99.

In store only

The offer is available in stores only and is up until stocks last, so customers will have to move quick.

The promotion is currently only available in stores in England, and does not apply in Scotland.