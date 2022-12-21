Where to dispose of your Christmas tree in Leeds - list of recycling centres & Sue Ryder tree collection
As Christmas comes and goes, here’s how you can dispose of your Christmas tree responsibly in Leeds
In a matter of days, Christmas will have come and gone and you might be desperate to dispose of any decorations in the house after the big day. Whether it’s the Christmas cards that are still hanging up after almost a month or the Christmas tree that is taking up the entirety of your living room, you’re not alone.
To help you out, the Sue Ryder bereavement support charity, which operates Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Leeds, has launched its Treecycle initiative to raise money and also help people clean up after Christmas. For a donation, people who live in certain areas of Leeds can sign up to have their real Christmas trees collected directly from their front garden or driveway, while helping out the charity.
Jo Stevens, Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, said: “Once the presents have been unwrapped and the lights and decorations have come down, it can be hard to know what to do with your real Christmas tree. Our environmentally-friendly Christmas tree collection is the perfect solution.
“Plus, every donation made through the scheme will help us continue to be there for families going through the most difficult times of their lives. A special thank you to our volunteers who have kindly donated their time and the loan of vans or trailers, to help make this year’s Christmas Treecycle service possible.”
Leeds residents who choose Treecycle will not only help to raise funds so that Sue Ryder can continue to provide its care to local families, but will also reduce landfill and support local businesses.
How to sign-up for Sue Ryder’s Christmas tree collection
Leeds residents that live in LS16, LS19, LS20 and LS21 postcodes can sign up to have their real trees collected directly from their front garden or driveway. Residents must register for collection by Tuesday, January 3 on the Sue Ryder website.
Where to recycle Christmas Tree in Leeds
There are also other recycling centres where you can dispose of your real Christmas tree after Boxing Day.
- Kirkstall Household Waste Recycling Centre, Evanston Avenue, Kirkstall, LS4 2HR (8 am - 4pm)
- Meanwood Household Waste Recycling Centre, Meanwood Road, Meanwood, LS7 2LP (8 am - 4pm)
- Middleton Household Waste Recycling Centre, Holme Well Road, Middleton, LS10 4TQ (8 am - 4pm)
- Otley (Ellar Ghyll) Household Waste Recycling Centre, Bradford Road, Otley, LS21 3DN (8 am - 4pm)
- Pudsey Household Waste Recycling Centre, Richardshaw Road, Grangefield Industrial Estate, Pudsey, LS28 6LG (8am - 4 pm)
- Seacroft Household Waste Recycling Centre, Limewood Road, Seacroft, Leeds, LS14 1LU (8am - 4 pm)
- Wetherby (Thorp Arch) Household Waste Recycling Centre, Thorp Arch Industrial Estate, Leeds, LS23 7BJ (8 am - 4pm)
- Yeadon Household Waste Recycling Centre, Milner’s Road, Yeadon, Leeds, LS19 7JE (8am - 4 pm)