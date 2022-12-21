In a matter of days, Christmas will have come and gone and you might be desperate to dispose of any decorations in the house after the big day. Whether it’s the Christmas cards that are still hanging up after almost a month or the Christmas tree that is taking up the entirety of your living room, you’re not alone.

To help you out, the Sue Ryder bereavement support charity, which operates Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Leeds, has launched its Treecycle initiative to raise money and also help people clean up after Christmas. For a donation, people who live in certain areas of Leeds can sign up to have their real Christmas trees collected directly from their front garden or driveway, while helping out the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Stevens, Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, said: “Once the presents have been unwrapped and the lights and decorations have come down, it can be hard to know what to do with your real Christmas tree. Our environmentally-friendly Christmas tree collection is the perfect solution.

“Plus, every donation made through the scheme will help us continue to be there for families going through the most difficult times of their lives. A special thank you to our volunteers who have kindly donated their time and the loan of vans or trailers, to help make this year’s Christmas Treecycle service possible.”

Leeds residents who choose Treecycle will not only help to raise funds so that Sue Ryder can continue to provide its care to local families, but will also reduce landfill and support local businesses.

Here’s where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to sign-up for Sue Ryder’s Christmas tree collection

Leeds residents that live in LS16, LS19, LS20 and LS21 postcodes can sign up to have their real trees collected directly from their front garden or driveway. Residents must register for collection by Tuesday, January 3 on the Sue Ryder website .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where to recycle Christmas Tree in Leeds

There are also other recycling centres where you can dispose of your real Christmas tree after Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad