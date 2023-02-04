The Six Nations is back for its 2023 edition, keeping rugby fans on the edge of their seats over the next five weekends from today (February 4) until March 18. Unless you’re lucky enough to be watching inside one of the six host stadiums, the next best thing is the atmosphere at a packed-out pub or sports bar.

The six sides aiming for grand slam glory by the end of March remain the same. England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Italy and France will play matches over the coming weeks.

There are dozens of cool venues dotted in and around Leeds showing the tournament, many of which boast fun activities if you’re feeling competitive as well as hearty food and drink options to tide you over, too. Here are three of the best sports bars in which to kick back and watch the Six Nations in Leeds, according to Google reviews.

Walkabout

“Popped in for tea on our way to the academy, had a burger and got a cheap pint, mint. Liked the way you can build up your own burger, a good idea for fussy people.”

Where: 43 Woodhouse Ln, Leeds LS1 3HQ

Open: 12pm - 3am

BOX Leeds

“First ever time coming here and won’t be the last, bar staff are extremely friendly pies and drinks are amaze”

Where: 15 Infirmary St, Leeds LS1 2JS

Open: 12pm- 1.30am

The Bower’s Tap

“Lovely big pub, worth a visit. Great facilities available. Lots of drink options!”

Where: 157-158 Lower Briggate, Leeds LS1 6LY

