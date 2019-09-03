What's on the new menu at Tattu in Leeds?

Summer coming to a close isn't all bad - it means the city's contemporary Chinese restaurant is ready to launch a new seasonal menu.

Tattu, on East Parade, might be inspired by the tastes of Asia but the menu changes with the British seasons and has revealed details of its latest à la carte dishes launching on Monday September 9.

The new menu features a total of 17 new dishes across its small plates and main dishes, along with a host of new indulgent desserts offering the group’s largest sweet menu to date.

Joining the small plates section, guests can dine out on the new Asian-style beef carpaccio served with truffle, ichimi and artichoke chips, as well as soft shell crab XO with green chilli, spring onion and coriander.

Another welcome addition is the delicate Tuna Yuzu Ceviche served with avocado, chives and black pepper.

For the main event, the wok-fired Angry Bird Chicken with roasted chilli peppers and sesame honey soy is sure to become a firm favourite with diners alongside Ginger Miso Black Cod served with hoba leaf, pickled lime and daikon salad.

Adding to Tattu’s vegetarian and vegan options is a warming King Oyster Mushroom Hot Pot served with baby spinach, silken tofu and yuzu truffle soy.

Guests would be wise to save room for dessert as Tattu has introduced a tempting new trio the new menu. For a smashing grand finale, the Chocolate Brownie Pagoda

is a three-tiered masterpiece featuring layers of homemade brownie topped with a chocolate parcel containing a sumptuous mascarpone ice cream.

Diners can also revel in the art of surprise with the new dessert wontons filled with milk and dark chocolate, spiced orange and coffee flavours served with a plum dipping sauce, while the Asian Pear Sticky Toffee pudding is certain not to disappoint with flavours of cinnamon, vanilla and almond delivering a warming vegan dessert for the colder months.