Wetherspoons Annual Gin Festival August 2019: dates and all the gins on offer

Wetherspoons Annual Gin Festival is now well underway, but if you’re a lover of both gin and ‘Spoons then there’s still time left to get yourself down to your local.

This year’s gin festival is offering 29 different fruity, flavoured and coloured gins - 13 of which have never been served by the pub chain before.

Which gins are featured in this year’s Wetherspoons gin festival?

- Aviation American Gin

- Beefeater London Blood Orange

- Boë Peach & Hibiscus Gin Liqueur

- Bombay Sapphire

- Bombay Sapphire English Estate

- Ceder’s Crisp

- Caorunn (Scotland only)

- Didsbury Gin Raspberry & Elderflower

- Eden Mill Love Gin Liqueur Mango & Pineapple

- Edinburgh Gin Lemon & Jasmine Gin

- Edinburgh Gin Raspberry Liqueur

- Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb & Ginger Liqueur

- GinTing

- Gordon’s

- Gordon's Pink Gin

- Hendrick’s Gin

- Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice

- Jawbox Pineapple & Ginger Gin Liqueur

- Kopparberg Premium Gin Strawberry & Lime

- Portobello Road

- Sipsmith Gin Strawberries & Cream

- Tanqueray

- Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla

- Tanqueray No. Ten

- The Lakes Rhubarb & Rosehip Gin Liqueur

- Tower Bridge Gin

- Zymurgorium FlaGingo Pink Gin

- Zymurgorium Realm of the Unicorn Gin Liqueur

- Zymurgorium Sweet Violet Liqueur

Which gins are new this year?

Aviation American Gin, Boë Peach & Hibiscus Gin Liqueur, Bombay Sapphire English Estate, Ceder’s Crisp, Eden Mill Love Gin Liqueur Mango & Pineapple, Edinburgh Gin Lemon & Jasmine Gin, Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice, Jawbox Pineapple & Ginger Gin Liqueur, Kopparberg Premium Gin Strawberry & Lime, Sipsmith Gin Strawberries & Cream, The Lakes Rhubarb & Rosehip Gin Liqueur, Tower Bridge Gin and Zymurgorium FlaGingo Pink Gin are all new this year.

When does this year’s festival finish?

This year’s Wetherspoons gin festival runs for 17 days in total, from 16 August to 1 September 2019.

For more information visit jdwetherspoon.com/pubs/events/gin-festival