Watch: We spoke to Pudsey residents about the state of their high street
Closing businesses, empty buildings and anti-social behaviour all impact Pudsey high street according to locals.
Pudsey is home to beautifully manicured parks and a lot of charm, yet business closures are having an impact on the area.
While many of the residents look favourably on the town, they all mentioned a few things they thought could make the high street better.
Closing pubs, empty buildings and anti-social behaviour are all issues that Pudsey locals think ruin the charm of the town.
Watch to find out what impact Pudsey residents think closures are having on the area, and what improvements they would make.