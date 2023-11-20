Closing businesses, empty buildings and anti-social behaviour all impact Pudsey high street according to locals.

Pudsey is home to beautifully manicured parks and a lot of charm, yet business closures are having an impact on the area.

While many of the residents look favourably on the town, they all mentioned a few things they thought could make the high street better.

