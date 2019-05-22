VIDEO: Tharavadu Indian restaurant celebrates fifth birthday with more honours

Tharavadu in Leeds city centre is celebrating it's fifth birthday with yet another honour as one of the top Indian restaurants in the country.

It is the city's only restaurant to get exceptional rating for cooking by Harden's - the trusted guide to the most notable restaurants in the UK.

Tharavadu - in Mill Hill, just a short walk from the railway station - has also notched up 1,600 five bubble reviews on Tripadvisor at www.tripadvisor.co.uk.

In its first five years the popular eatery has won a trophy cabinet full of local, regional and national awards.

It is a multiple Best Indian Restaurant winner of the YEP's own Oliver Awards, has been recommended in the Goodfood Magazine and featured in the Michelin Restaurant Guide and Harden's Restaurant Guide.

And it's recipe for success is no secret,

It doesn't serve up traditional Indian foods like tikka masala, jalfrezi and nan breads.

Foodie fans eat here for its unique spicy dishes from India's south-western Kerala coastline, where cuisine is built around rice, fish, poultry and vegetarian choices.

Signature dishes include huge Dosa pancakes - the length of your arm - filled with aromatic chutney and a masala filling of vegetables and potatoes.

Tharavadu is one of the hottest tickets in town with a unique menu, top chefs. luxury surroundings and top class service.

You could bump into famous diners - Tharavadu fans include TV's Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, and wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson.

A first floor extension to cater for demand, almost doubling its size to 140 covers, was added last year.

Award winning Tharavadu in Mill Hill

Award winning cuisine is built around rice, fish, poultry and vegetarian choices