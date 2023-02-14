The University of Leeds has been named one of the best universities for students to fall in love, a new study has found. According to a survey conducted by The Knowledge Academy , more than half of alumni surveyed had a romantic relationship on campus, placing it fourth on the list.

The study , which conducted a survey of 3500 participants, found 57% of alumni surveyed said they had a relationship at the university. However, despite the relatively large percentage of students who found love, only 5% reported marrying their love interest, the lowest rate out of all universities surveyed.

First place goes to University of York for having the highest proportion of relationships in university out of all campuses surveyed. According to the polls, 63.30% of students at the University of York reported meeting a romantic partner during their time there.

But this result was not a reflection of their long-term relationships, as most of these connections did not last with only 7.34% reporting being married to the partner they met on campus.

Ranking second is the University of Manchester, where 62% of participants revealed they met their partner whilst studying at university. Not only is this university popular for falling in love, but it was also found that around one in five (21%) of participants also ended up marrying their university partner.

University of Bristol ranks as the third best university to fall in love, with 57% of participants disclosing that they have been lucky in love at this university. Known for its quirky, creative and vibrant background through street art and music, participants reported that they had been engaged in both long and short-term relationships throughout their university life.

Last place goes to the University of Cambridge, where only 48.39% of those who studied here said they had a university relationship, with only 14.52% saying they eventually married the partner they met at university. But fear not, because what the university lacks in romance, it makes up for with books as it is the third-best campus in the UK for book lovers .

Top 10 UK universities for falling in love

University of York 63% University of Manchester 62% University of Bristol 57% University of Leeds 57% University of Southampton 57% University of Edinburgh 56% Durham University 56% University of Oxford 52% University of Liverpool 52% University of Cambridge 48%