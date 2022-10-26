Halloween is almost here, and people of all ages across Leeds will be looking forward to taking part in a wide range of spooky activities. One of the most important factors of the weekend is the weather, with many events (including the much anticipated trick or treat run) requiring lots of outdoor time.

The early indication is that it could be quite a dull and damp Halloween weekend. However, Halloween itself falls on a Monday and at the moment- it looks dry for Leeds and the surrounding area.

Friday (October 28) will start off wet and windy, but any unsettled conditions should clear by the afternoon. There should be a high temperature of around 16C for most of the remainder of the day. Anyone heading out on Friday night should stay dry.

Into the weekend and Saturday (October 29) is set to be cloudy with a small chance of rain around Leeds, with a high temperature of 15C. The following day, Sunday (October 30), will start off unsettled but then should brighten up later.

Halloween looks set to be dry and bright throughout, with some sunshine around in the morning. By the time the sun sets and the spookiness begins, the temperature in Leeds should still be around 13C and the continued dry spell should make for ideal trick or treating weather.

Met Office forecast for Yorkshire

The Met Office has released their forecast for the week ahead, including up to the weekend. For Yorkshire, it looks like it will be a mixed bag.

Today:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windy with scattered heavy showers, perhaps thundery at first, especially across the Pennines. However, there will also be some sunny spells, these more prevalent in the afternoon and favoured toward the east. Very mild. Maximum temperature 18C.

Tonight:

Any residual showers fading to leave dry conditions for much of the night. However, thicker cloud and showery rain reaching the south later. Staying breezy with temperatures remaining above normal. Minimum temperature 8C.

Will you be trick or treating in Leeds this Halloween?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday:

Generally rather cloudy and breezy, with showery rain moving north, the odd heavy burst mixed in. Becoming drier through the afternoon with some brighter interludes developing. Very mild. Maximum temperature 17C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: