Halloween is finally here, and people of all ages across Leeds will be looking forward to taking part in a wide range of spooky activities and the all important trick or treating. One of the most important factors of Halloween is the weather, with many events (including the much anticipated trick or treat run) requiring lots of outdoor time.

After a damp and dismal weekend in Leeds, the Met Office predicts are largely dry forecast for Halloween with some sunshine around in the morning. However, make sure you get out early as showers are predicted into the evening. By the time the sun sets and the spookiness begins, the temperature in Leeds should still be around 14C.

Met Office forecast for Yorkshire

Today

A largely dry but breezy day is expected on Monday. Cloudy at first, especially over hills, but some sunny intervals elsewhere, especially during the afternoon. Still quite mild. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Tonight:

Cloud will quickly thicken from the south this evening as long periods of rain, perhaps heavy at times, arrives. Winds will ease light overnight with cloud covering the hills. Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Tuesday:

Heavy overnight rain will quickly clear eastwards leaving a windy day, with scattered blustery showers, especially over the hills, as well as some dry brighter spells, especially further east. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Unsettled, with sometimes heavy showers or longer spells of rain. Strong winds probable each day, with gales on Wednesday. Temperatures closer to average. Best of dry bright spells on Friday.