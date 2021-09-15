Here are 9 sunny destinations you can travel to from Leeds Bradford Airport this October half term holidays.
1. Corfu
Corfu is the perfect mix of bustling activity and tiny fishing villages all under the beat of the scorching sunshine. The vibrant ports and open-air beach bars make it the ideal getaway for those wanting to soak up the sun before half term is over, all with a cocktail firmly in hand. The likes of Agios Georgios Pagon offer a wide range of water sports to try also, keeping boredom at bay all week long.
2. Dubrovnik
Described as a 'tourist highlight of the Mediterranean', Dubrovnik in Croatia is a gorgeous oceanic resort full of marbled streets, ornate buildings and beautiful coastal views. Its deep-rooted religious history makes it ideal for those wanting to see the sights and take a guided tour around its lavish Cathedral, and Banje Beach is perfect for snorkelling and water sports in the midday heat.
3. Bourgas
Known for its borderline tropical climate, Bourgas is a beautiful city tucked away in the middle of Bulgaria. The beautiful coastline is lined with clubs, bars and family-friendly entertainment to keep travellers occupied when exploring the city, and there is plenty of delicious food on offer at streetside cafes and restaurants. Travel to the more rural areas of the city to find beautiful monasteries with show-stopping architecture on display, or see the iconic Kaleto Fortress, the Medieval Tsarevets Fortress or the breathtaking Belogradchik Rocks.
4. Crete
The biggest beach in Greece, there's no better tourist destination than Crete if taking a leisurely beach stroll in between sunbathing is what appeals most. For a sense of adventure there's Aquaplus, the giant water park just outside Hersonissos to get the adrenaline pumping. Or, relax and see the ocean pass by on a boat ride along the coast. There's plenty to do in Crete!