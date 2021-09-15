3. Bourgas

Known for its borderline tropical climate, Bourgas is a beautiful city tucked away in the middle of Bulgaria. The beautiful coastline is lined with clubs, bars and family-friendly entertainment to keep travellers occupied when exploring the city, and there is plenty of delicious food on offer at streetside cafes and restaurants. Travel to the more rural areas of the city to find beautiful monasteries with show-stopping architecture on display, or see the iconic Kaleto Fortress, the Medieval Tsarevets Fortress or the breathtaking Belogradchik Rocks.