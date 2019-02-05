These Leeds bus services are changing their timetables and routes this month

Have your say

Several buses across the city will have a revised timetable or new route introduced later this month.

West Yorkshire Metro have published the updates to bus routes which will take affect on Sunday, February 24.

A list of all the affected services is below:

Service 1 - Beeston - Leeds - Holt Park

Timetable is changing on February 24. A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Service 11 - Pudsey - Leeds - Thorpe Park

Timetable and route are changing on February 24. Due to the closure of New Station Street, a revised route will be introduced via Mill Hill and Bishopgate Street towards Pudsey.

Service 11E - Pudsey - Leeds - East End Park

Timetable and route are changing on February 24. Due to the closure of New Station Street, a revised route will be introduced via Mill Hill and Bishopgate Street towards Pudsey.

Service 16/16A - Pudsey - Bramley - Leeds - Seacroft - Whinmoor

Timetable is changing on February 24. A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Service 28 - Liberty Dock - Leeds - Headingley - Adel

Timetable is changing on February 24. A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Service 40 - Leeds - Cross Gates - Seacroft

Timetable is changing on February 24. A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Service 47 - Leeds - Belle Isle - Middleton - East Ardsley - Morley - White Rose Centre

Route is changing on February 24. The service now operates as normal route due to re-opening of Leeds Bridge in both directions, via Meadow Lane and Bridge End and not via Crown Point Road.

Service 49 - Bramley - Kirkstall - Leeds - Monkswood Gate

Timetable is changing on February 24. A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Service 50/50A - Seacroft - St James's Hospital - Leeds - Horsforth

Timetable is changing on February 24. A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Service 51 and 52 - Moor Allerton - Leeds - Morley

Timetable is changing on February 24. A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Service 54 and 55 - Leeds - Cottingley - Morley - Batley/Parkwood

A revised timetable will be introduced on February 24. This service will now omit King George Avenue and New Bank Street in Morley and will no longer operate beyond Morley to Batley. Services 47 and 213 will provide alternatives from these points.

Service 55C - Leeds - Cottingley Circular

Timetable is changing on February 24. A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Service 56/X56 - Whinmoor - Cross Gates - Leeds - Moor Grange

Timetable is changing on February 24. A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Service 62 - Leeds - East End Park Circular

Timetable is changing on February 24. A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Service 65 - Leeds - White Rose Centre - Morley Gildersome

Timetable is changing on February 24. A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Service 72 - Bradford - Leeds

Timetable is changing on February 24. A revised timetable will be introduced with additional Sunday journeys at 0704 between Bramley and Leeds and 0710 between Bradford and Leeds.

Service 74/74A - Middleton - Hunslet - Leeds

Timetable is changing on February 24. A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Service 781 - Leeds - Harewood - Otley

Timetable and route are changing on February 24. This service will longer operate via Weardley.

West Yorkshire Metro Travel says you can search your timetable changes a week before they are implemented on this website.