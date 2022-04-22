St George’s Day: Travel by Train Through England’s Green and Pleasant Lands

St George’s Day: Travel by Train

St George’s Day falls on April 23, a day to celebrate all things England. Although many of us are desperate to escape our home country for our holidays, why not embrace England and everything it has to offer this summer with Rail Discoveries. From sloping hills to shimmering lakes and world-famous cities to quaint villages, England is a treasure trove waiting to be explored.

The literary and culture fans among us, will enjoy immersing themselves in the delights of Yorkshire by Steam. Passengers will discover the medieval streets of historic York, visit literary landmarks in Brontë country, and journey through the stunning scenery of the North Yorkshire moors all from the base of picturesque, historic Harrogate. Rail Discoveries’ tour Peak District, is the perfect fit for any holiday maker whether you’re desperate to uncover some of the most dramatic landscapes that rural England has to offer or want to visit the highest market town in Britain, the pretty town of Buxton. Alternatively, passengers can explore the meandering waterways and heritage railways of Norfolk on Rail Discoveries’ Norwich and Norfolk tour.

With a plethora of tantalising tours on offer - each filled with great culture, rich history and breath-taking scenery - travellers will be spoilt for choice when selecting their next English getaway.

Example packages:

Yorkshire by Steam - 5 days from £429 per person departing from 8th May 2022*

From the base of the historic spa town of Harrogate, travellers will discover the splendours of glorious Yorkshire. They will journey along a picturesque route through the wild Yorkshire moors on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, travelling through one of the world’s oldest railway tunnels. Continuing then on the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway, wind through five miles of scenic countryside that inspired and is now immortalised by the Brontë sisters. Passengers will be transported back in time in a guided walking tour of York, then enjoy some free time in the city.

PRICE: £429 per person. Includes all rail and coach travel throughout your tour. 4 nights’ accommodation in 3-4* star hotels. 7 meals including 4 breakfasts and 3 dinners. The services of a professional UK Tour Manager from start to finish. Price based on departure 8th May 2022. For more information or to book, please call 01904 734812

Peak District- 5 days from £429 per person departing from 19th May 2022.*

Travellers will journey on the Peak Rail heritage line, enjoying some of the best landscapes that rural England has to offer in Derbyshire and the Peak District. A coach tour of this dramatic area will offer the opportunity to take in some of the most splendid vistas and chance to visit the elegant spa town of Buxton. Passengers will also journey on the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, travelling through the stunning rural Derbyshire countryside and visit Chatsworth House to explore the historic house and gardens of this fine stately home.

PRICE: £429 per person. Includes all rail and coach travel throughout your tour. 4 nights’ accommodation in 3* hotel. 8 meals including 4 breakfasts and 4 dinners. The services of a professional UK Tour Manager from start to finish. Price based on departure 19th May 2022. For more information or to book, please call 01904 734812.

Norwich and Norfolk tour – 5 days from £449 per person departing from 2nd June 2022.*

On this escorted tour through the heritage railways and meandering waterways of Norfolk, guests will be based in historic Norwich. Passengers will be taken through the North Norfolk Coast and will journey through the scenic countryside of the ‘Poppy Line’, wander through the stunning gardens and enchanting halls of one of Britain’s finest stately homes, Sandringham, and discover the fascinating history of Norwich through a guided tour. Holiday makers will travel past the flower-filled meadows and verdant scenery on the Bure Valley Railway and sail through the Norfolk Broads, watching the wonderful wildlife while cruising on the gentle waters.