Passengers are paying almost £500 to spend the day travelling and dining on the gleaming 1930s Pullman-style train that once formed part of the iconic Orient Express group. The train itself will be pulled by Tangmere, a Battle of Britain class locomotive named after war hero Douglas Bader’s former RAF base in West Sussex.

For many years the engine hauled crack express trains like the Golden Arrow and the Bournemouth Belle between London and the South Coast at speeds of up to 100mph.

But Tangmere, number 34067, was sent to a scrapyard to be turned into pots and pans when it was withdrawn from service by British Rail in 1965 after travelling nearly 600,000 miles.

Tangmere, a Battle of Britain class locomotive, will pull the Northern Belle on the trip across the stunning Settle to Carlisle line in April

Fortunately it was rescued by railway enthusiasts and now fully restored, it is a favourite sight hauling special charter trains like the Northern Belle, which actor Bill Nighy described on Channel 5 as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel”.

A spokesman for the Northern Belle said: “We are delighted to have Tangmere operating again for us this year over the scenic Settle-Carlisle line, one of the most beautiful railway routes in the world.”

Red carpets will be laid on York station platform before the train departs at 7am on Saturday, April 1, before picking up more passengers from Leeds at 7.30 and then Wakefield Kirkgate at 8.

Guests will be handed a sparkling Mimosa cocktail as they board before sitting down to a three-course brunch on the way to picturesque Appleby in Westmorland.

Following a break there to explore the 12th century castle, they will return to the train for a champagne reception before a slap-up six-course dinner with wine is served during the journey home. The train is due back in Wakefield at 8.30, Leeds at 9.10 and York at 9.55.