The October half term holiday starts on Monday October 25, giving travellers a week to enjoy the sunshine abroad before school starts again on Monday November 1.

It is compulsory to follow these instructions when travelling to and from countries on the amber list:

Paris is on the amber list for travel destinations currently.

If fully vaccinated a Covid-19 test must still be taken to prove a negative result three days before travelling.

Countries may have their own set of rules upon arrival so it is important to check those on the GOV.UK website.When travelling back to England the same test must be done, as well as another test taken on the day after arrival into the country.

If not fully vaccinated you must quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days upon arrival as well as take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8.

The same applies when arriving back in the UK.

Several destinations in Italy, including Sicily, are on the amber list.

Here is the list of amber list countries and destinations you can currently travel to from Leeds Bradford Airport:

Cyprus

Larnaca

Paphos

Amsterdam is now available to travel to as a destination on the amber list.

Czech Republic

Prague

France

Bergerac

Grenoble

Limoges

Nice

Paris

Chambéry

Greece

Corfu

Crete

Halkidiki / Thessaloniki

Kefalonia

Kos

Rhodes

Zante / Zakynthos

Santorini

Skiathos

Hungary

Budapest

Italy

Naples

Pisa

Rome

Venice

Verona

Sicily

Sardinia

Netherlands

Amsterdam

Poland

Gdansk

Krakow

Warsaw

Wroclaw

Portugal

Faro / Algarve

Spain

Alicante

Almeria

Balearic Islands

Ibiza

Menorca

Majorca

Barcelona

Canary Islands

Fuerteventura

Gran Canaria / Las Palmas

Lanzarote

Tenerife

Girona

Malaga

Murcia

Reus