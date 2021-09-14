October half term holidays Leeds 2021: The amber list holiday destinations you can fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport this October half term break
Here are the countries on the amber list you can choose for your getaway this October half term.
The October half term holiday starts on Monday October 25, giving travellers a week to enjoy the sunshine abroad before school starts again on Monday November 1.
Leeds Bradford Airport has several potential destinations on the green list as well as the amber list, from hotter climates to more adventure-driven holidays.
It is compulsory to follow these instructions when travelling to and from countries on the amber list:
If fully vaccinated a Covid-19 test must still be taken to prove a negative result three days before travelling.
Countries may have their own set of rules upon arrival so it is important to check those on the GOV.UK website.When travelling back to England the same test must be done, as well as another test taken on the day after arrival into the country.
If not fully vaccinated you must quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days upon arrival as well as take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8.
The same applies when arriving back in the UK.
Here is the list of amber list countries and destinations you can currently travel to from Leeds Bradford Airport:
Cyprus
Larnaca
Paphos
Czech Republic
Prague
France
Bergerac
Grenoble
Limoges
Nice
Paris
Chambéry
Greece
Corfu
Crete
Halkidiki / Thessaloniki
Kefalonia
Kos
Rhodes
Zante / Zakynthos
Santorini
Skiathos
Hungary
Budapest
Italy
Naples
Pisa
Rome
Venice
Verona
Sicily
Sardinia
Netherlands
Amsterdam
Poland
Gdansk
Krakow
Warsaw
Wroclaw
Portugal
Faro / Algarve
Spain
Alicante
Almeria
Balearic Islands
Ibiza
Menorca
Majorca
Barcelona
Canary Islands
Fuerteventura
Gran Canaria / Las Palmas
Lanzarote
Tenerife
Girona
Malaga
Murcia
Reus
